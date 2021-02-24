H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HEES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that HEES has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEES was $30.52, representing a -6.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.75 and a 234.65% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

HEES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.91. Zacks Investment Research reports HEES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.07%, compared to an industry average of -11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

