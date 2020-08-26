H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HEES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that HEES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.12, the dividend yield is 5.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEES was $20.12, representing a -46.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.85 and a 120.61% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

HEES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports HEES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -55.06%, compared to an industry average of -37.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

