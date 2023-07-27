News & Insights

Markets
HEES

H&E Equipment Services Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

July 27, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $41.216 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $26.346 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $360.232 million from $294.671 million last year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $41.216 Mln. vs. $26.346 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $360.232 Mln vs. $294.671 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HEES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.