H&E Equipment Services Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $10.10 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $28.43 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.1% to $289.26 million from $353.00 million last year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $10.10 Mln. vs. $28.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $289.26 Mln vs. $353.00 Mln last year.

