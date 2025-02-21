H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results Amidst Acquisition Agreement with Herc Holdings Inc.

H&E Equipment Services reports Q4 revenues decline, agreement to be acquired by Herc Holdings, and financial performance insights.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, reporting a slight revenue decline of 0.4% to $384.1 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, with net income falling to $32.8 million from $53.5 million. The company also highlighted its recent agreement to be acquired by Herc Holdings Inc., emphasizing a shared commitment to customer service. Total equipment rental revenues rose by 0.8%, but sales of rental equipment dropped significantly by 30.1%. For the full year, revenues increased 3.2% to $1.52 billion, while net income fell to $123 million from $169 million in 2023. The company’s adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly, reflecting ongoing challenges in the rental equipment market and higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. Despite these challenges, H&E continues to emphasize its growth strategy and expansion efforts.

H&E Equipment Services announced its agreement to be acquired by Herc Holdings Inc., creating a combined entity with 120 years of industry experience, which could enhance operational efficiencies and market presence.

Total equipment rental revenues increased by 0.8% to $319.4 million, indicating resilience in rental operations despite overall revenue decline.

Sales of new equipment saw a significant increase of 109.0%, suggesting demand growth and potential for market expansion.

The effective income tax rate dropped to 13.6% from 19.4%, potentially enhancing net income in future periods.

Net income for the fourth quarter decreased significantly to $32.8 million from $53.5 million year-over-year, representing a decline of 38.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.6% to $174.9 million compared to $185.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year, indicating a decline in operational profitability.

SG&A expenses increased by 9.7% to $117 million, exceeding revenue growth and suggesting rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.

What were H&E Equipment's fourth quarter 2024 revenues?

H&E Equipment's fourth quarter revenues were $384.1 million, a decrease of 0.4% from $385.8 million in Q4 2023.

How did net income change in Q4 2024?

Net income in Q4 2024 was $32.8 million, down from $53.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

What is the significance of the acquisition by Herc Holdings Inc.?

The acquisition will merge two companies with 120 years of experience, enhancing customer service and operational excellence.

How did equipment rental revenues perform in 2024?

Total equipment rental revenues increased 5.7% in 2024, rising to $1,253.3 million from $1,186.2 million in 2023.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for H&E Equipment in 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $685.2 million, a decrease of 0.4% compared to $688.2 million in 2023.

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) (“H&E”, the “Company”, d/b/a "H&E Rentals") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Also, the Company noted its agreement to be acquired by Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) announced earlier this week, which will bring together two companies with a combined 120 years of industry experience who are committed to customer service and excellence.









FOURTH QUARTER 2024 SUMMARY WITH A COMPARISON TO FOURTH QUARTER 2023











Revenues decreased 0.4% to $384.1 million compared to $385.8 million.



Revenues decreased 0.4% to $384.1 million compared to $385.8 million.



Net income totaled $32.8 million compared to $53.5 million. The effective income tax rate was 13.6% compared to 19.4%.



Net income totaled $32.8 million compared to $53.5 million. The effective income tax rate was 13.6% compared to 19.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased 5.6% to $174.9 million compared to $185.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.5% compared to 48.0%.



Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased 5.6% to $174.9 million compared to $185.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.5% compared to 48.0%.



Total equipment rental revenues were $319.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 0.8%, compared to $316.9 million. Rental revenues were $283.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 0.9%, compared to $280.6 million.



Total equipment rental revenues were $319.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 0.8%, compared to $316.9 million. Rental revenues were $283.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 0.9%, compared to $280.6 million.



Sales of rental equipment decreased 30.1% to $28.4 million compared to $40.6 million. Margins declined to 58.9% compared to 66.0%.



Sales of rental equipment decreased 30.1% to $28.4 million compared to $40.6 million. Margins declined to 58.9% compared to 66.0%.



Sales of new equipment totaled $20.5 million, an increase of 109.0% compared to $9.8 million.



Sales of new equipment totaled $20.5 million, an increase of 109.0% compared to $9.8 million.



Total gross margin declined to 43.6% compared to 48.3%.



Total gross margin declined to 43.6% compared to 48.3%.



Total equipment rental gross margins were 44.9% compared to 48.2%. Rental gross margins were 50.9% compared to 54.2%.



Total equipment rental gross margins were 44.9% compared to 48.2%. Rental gross margins were 50.9% compared to 54.2%.



Average time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 66.4% compared to 68.4%. The Company’s rental fleet, based on original equipment cost, ended 2024 at approximately $2.9 billion, or growth of 5.5%.



Average time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 66.4% compared to 68.4%. The Company’s rental fleet, based on original equipment cost, ended 2024 at approximately $2.9 billion, or growth of 5.5%.



Average rental rates declined 1.1% from the year-ago quarter and 0.3% on a sequential quarterly basis, excluding acquisitions completed within the last twelve months.



Average rental rates declined 1.1% from the year-ago quarter and 0.3% on a sequential quarterly basis, excluding acquisitions completed within the last twelve months.



Dollar utilization was 38.2% compared to 40.3%.



Dollar utilization was 38.2% compared to 40.3%.



Average rental fleet age on December 31, 2024, was 41.7 months compared to an industry average age of 48.6 months.



Average rental fleet age on December 31, 2024, was 41.7 months compared to an industry average age of 48.6 months.



Paid regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock.















FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2024













Revenue









Total revenues decreased 0.4% to $384.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $385.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total equipment rental revenues increased 0.8% to $319.4 million compared to $316.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Rental revenues increased 0.9% to $283.0 million compared to $280.6 million in the same period of comparison. Sales of rental equipment decreased 30.1% to $28.4 million compared to $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales of new equipment increased 109.0% to $20.5 million compared to $9.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.









Gross Profit









Gross profit decreased 10.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $167.6 million compared to $186.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin of 43.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 48.3% over the same period of comparison. On a segment basis, and relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 44.9% compared to 48.2%. Rental margin was 50.9% compared to 54.2%. On average, rental rates in the fourth quarter of 2024 declined 1.1% compared to rates in the fourth quarter of 2023. Time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 66.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 68.4% in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on sales of rental equipment declined to 58.9% compared to 66.0%, while gross margin on sales of new equipment improved to 17.8% compared to 15.3%.









Rental Fleet









At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, the original equipment cost of the Company’s rental fleet was approximately $2.9 billion, representing an increase of $153.3 million, or 5.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Dollar utilization for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 38.2% compared to 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023.









Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses









SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $117.0 million, an increase of $10.4 million, or 9.7%, compared to $106.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was due primarily to higher professional fees, which included transaction-related costs of approximately $4.4 million, as well as increased facilities costs and higher depreciation and amortization expenses. SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a percentage of total revenues were 30.5% compared to 27.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Approximately $10.5 million of SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter were attributable to the Company's expansion activities during and since the fourth quarter of 2023.









Income from Operations









Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $53.8 million, or 14.0% of revenues, compared to $81.2 million, or 21.1% of revenues in the same quarter of 2023. Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 included pre-tax transaction expenses of $4.4 million. Adjusted income from operations in the fourth quarter, excluding the transaction expenses, was $58.2 million, or 15.2% of revenues.









Interest Expense









Interest expense was $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $16.3 million in fourth quarter of 2023.









Net Income









Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $32.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to net income of $53.5 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included pre-tax transaction expenses of $4.4 million. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter, excluding the transaction expenses, was $36.1 million, or $0.99 per diluted share. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.6%, or 14.8% adjusted for the transaction expenses and compared to 19.4% in the same quarter of 2023.









Adjusted EBITDA









Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 5.6% to $174.9 million compared to $185.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 45.5% of revenues compared to 48.0% a year-ago quarter.









FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024













Revenue









Revenues totaled $1,516.6 million, an increase of $47.4 million, or 3.2%, compared to $1,469.2 million in 2023. Total equipment rental revenues increased 5.7% to $1,253.3 million compared to $1,186.2 million in the previous year. Rental revenues increased 5.4% to $1,108.3 million compared to $1,051.6 million in 2023. Sales of rental equipment decreased 15.7% to $139.2 million from $165.1 million in the previous year, while sales of new equipment increased 42.2% to $55.6 million compared to $39.1 million over the same period of comparison.









Gross Profit









Gross profit decreased 1.4%, or $9.3 million, to $675.2 million in 2024 from $684.5 million in 2023. Gross margin declined to 44.5% in 2024 compared to 46.6% for 2023. On a segment basis and relative to the previous year, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 44.8% compared to 46.7%, with a rental margin of 50.4% compared to 52.1%. On average, 2024 rental rates increased 0.8% compared to 2023. In 2024, time utilization (based on original equipment cost) of 66.0% compared to the year-ago result of 68.8%. Gross margins on sales of rental equipment improved to 61.4% compared to 60.5% while gross margins on sales of new equipment improved to 18.0% compared to 14.1%.









Selling, General and Administrative Expenses









SG&A expenses in 2024 were $455.6 million compared to $405.4 million in 2023, an increase of $50.1 million, or 12.4%. The increase was due primarily to higher employee salaries, wages, payroll taxes, and other related employee costs, as well as higher expenses attributable to depreciation and amortization, facilities and professional fees. Approximately $44.5 million of the increase in SG&A expenses in 2024 were associated with branches opened or acquired during or after the fourth quarter of 2023. In 2024, SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 30.0% compared to 27.6% in 2023.









Income from Operations









Income from operations in 2024 totaled $229.3 million, or 15.1% of revenues, compared to $276.7 million, or 18.8% of revenues in 2023. Income from operations in 2024 included pre-tax transaction expenses of $4.4 million. Adjusted income from operations in 2024, excluding the transaction expenses, was $233.7 million, or 15.4% of revenues.









Interest Expense









Interest expense in 2024 was $73.0 million compared to $60.9 million in the previous year.









Net Income









Net income in 2024 totaled $123.0 million, or $3.37 per diluted share, compared to net income in 2023 of $169.3 million, or $4.66 per diluted share. Net income in 2024 included pre-tax transaction expenses of $4.4 million. Adjusted net income in 2024, excluding the transaction expenses, was $126.3 million, or $3.46 per diluted share. The effective income tax rate in 2024 was 24.3% compared to 24.2% in 2023.









Adjusted EBITDA









Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 decreased 0.4% to $685.2 million compared to $688.2 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2024 was 45.2% of revenues compared to 46.8% in 2023.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measures (EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share and the disaggregation of equipment rental revenues and cost of sales numbers) detailed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures as defined under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented as EBITDA adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense, the impairment of goodwill, and transaction expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.





We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in our business operations to, among other things, evaluate the performance of our business, develop budgets and measure our performance against those budgets. We also believe that analysts and investors use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as supplemental measures to evaluate a company’s overall operating performance. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have material limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We consider them useful tools to assist us in evaluating performance because it eliminates items related to components of our capital structure, taxes and non-cash charges. The items that we have eliminated in determining EBITDA for the periods presented are interest expense, income taxes, depreciation of fixed assets (which includes rental equipment and property and equipment) and amortization of intangible assets. For Adjusted EBITDA, we eliminate non-cash items such as non-cash stock-based compensation expense and any other non-recurring items described above applicable to the particular period. However, some of these eliminated items are necessary to our business. For example, (i) interest expense is a necessary element of our costs and ability to generate revenue because we incur a significant amount of interest expense related to our outstanding indebtedness; (ii) payment of income taxes is a necessary element of our costs; (iii) depreciation is a necessary element of our costs and ability to generate revenue because rental equipment is the single largest component of our total assets and we recognize a significant amount of depreciation expense over the estimated useful life of this equipment; and (iv) stock compensation expense while non-cash, is an element of our costs. Any measure that eliminates components of our capital structure and costs associated with carrying significant amounts of fixed assets on our consolidated balance sheet has material limitations as a performance measure. In light of the foregoing limitations, we do not rely solely on EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as performance measures and also consider our GAAP results. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measurements of our financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.





We use Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share ("Adjusted Income Measures") in our business operations to, among other things, analyze our financial performance on a comparative period basis without the effects of significant one-time, non-recurring items. We define the Adjusted Income Measures for the periods presented as Income from Operations, Net Income and Net Income per Share, respectively, adjusted for the impairment of goodwill and transaction expenses. Additionally, we believe Adjusted Income Measures, in combination with financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with useful information and additional perspective concerning future profitability. However, Adjusted Income Measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP Income from Operations, Net Income and Net Income per Share. Because Adjusted Income Measures may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.





We have presented in a supplemental schedule the disaggregation of our equipment rental revenues to provide further detail in evaluating the period over period performance of our rental business relative to equipment rental gross profit and equipment rental gross margin and believe these non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors for this reason. However, you should not consider this in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.





Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables accompanying this earnings release.







Conference Call







The Company will not host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 reported results.







About H&E Rentals







Founded in 1961, H&E is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company’s fleet is comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies and has branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about H&E’s beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements containing the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “foresee” and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic and geopolitical conditions in North America and elsewhere throughout the globe and construction and industrial activity in the markets where we operate in North America; (2) our ability to forecast trends in our business accurately, and the impact of economic downturns and economic uncertainty on the markets we serve (including as a result of current uncertainty due to inflation and increasing interest rates); (3) the impact of conditions in the global credit and commodity markets and their effect on construction spending and the economy in general; (4) trends in oil and natural gas which could adversely affect the demand for our products and services; (5) our inability to obtain equipment and other supplies for our business from our key suppliers on acceptable terms or at all, as a result of supply chain disruptions, insolvency, financial difficulties, supplier relationships or other factors; (6) increased maintenance and repair costs as our fleet ages and decreases in our equipment’s residual value; (7) risks related to a global pandemic and similar health concerns, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response to the pandemic, material delays and cancellations of construction or infrastructure projects, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business; (8) our indebtedness; (9) risks associated with the expansion of our business and any potential acquisitions we may make, including any related capital expenditures, or our ability to consummate such acquisitions; (10) our ability to integrate any businesses or assets we acquire; (11) competitive pressures; (12) security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, increased adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, failure to protect personal information, compliance with data protection laws and other disruptions in our information technology systems; (13) adverse weather events or natural disasters; (14) risks related to climate change and climate change regulation; (15) compliance with laws and regulations, including those relating to environmental matters, corporate governance matters and tax matters, as well as any future changes to such laws and regulations; (16) our ability to complete the pending transaction as contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger with Herc Holdings Inc., the parties’ ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the cash tender offer and the other conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement; (17) risks associated with substantial costs and management resources required to consummate the exchange offer and merger; (18) the impact of certain interim covenants that we are subject to under the Herc Holdings Inc. Merger Agreement, including those that might discourage a potential third-party acquirer; (19) business uncertainties and contractual restrictions we are subject to during the pendency of the exchange offer and merger, that could disrupt our business and affect our relationships with existing and prospective employees, suppliers and other business partners; (20) risks associated with failure to consummate the merger; and (21) other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Investors, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. These statements are based on the current beliefs and assumptions of H&E’s management, which in turn are based on currently available information and important, underlying assumptions. Investors, potential investors, security holders and other readers are urged to consider the above-mentioned factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



















H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenues:

























































Equipment rentals









$





319,425













$





316,874













$





1,253,325













$





1,186,152













Sales of rental equipment













28,359

















40,598

















139,201

















165,074













Sales of new equipment













20,461

















9,791

















55,597

















39,099













Parts, service and other













15,837

















18,543

















68,460

















78,891













Total revenues













384,082

















385,806

















1,516,583

















1,469,216













Cost of revenues:

























































Rental depreciation









$





96,340

















88,876

















375,330

















347,022













Rental expense













42,571

















39,649

















173,994

















156,818













Rental other













36,935

















35,492

















142,434

















128,873

























175,846

















164,017

















691,758

















632,713













Sales of rental equipment













11,668

















13,787

















53,674

















65,183













Sales of new equipment













16,815

















8,291

















45,592

















33,569













Parts, service and other













12,152

















13,372

















50,359

















53,290













Total cost of revenues













216,481

















199,467

















841,383

















784,755













Gross profit













167,601

















186,339

















675,200

















684,461













Selling, general and administrative expenses













116,996

















106,620

















455,554

















405,432













Impairment of goodwill













—

















—

















—

















5,714













Gain on sales of property and equipment, net













3,216

















1,523

















9,665

















3,389













Income from operations













53,821

















81,242

















229,311

















276,704













Other income (expense):

























































Interest expense













(17,590





)













(16,349





)













(72,954





)













(60,891





)









Other, net













1,707

















1,533

















6,189

















7,384













Total other expense, net













(15,883





)













(14,816





)













(66,765





)













(53,507





)









Income from operations before provision for income taxes













37,938

















66,426

















162,546

















223,197













Provision for income taxes













5,174

















12,902

















39,564

















53,904













Net income









$





32,764













$





53,524













$





122,982













$





169,293





































































Net income per common share:

























































Basic









$





0.90













$





1.48













$





3.39













$





4.69













Diluted









$





0.90













$





1.47













$





3.37













$





4.66













Weighted average common shares outstanding:

























































Basic













36,329

















36,167

















36,269

















36,100













Diluted













36,526

















36,340

















36,505

















36,329



































H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.









SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands)





























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Cash









$





16,413













$





8,500













Rental equipment, net













1,841,855

















1,756,578













Total assets













2,795,530

















2,639,886













Total debt



(1)















1,453,311

















1,434,661













Total liabilities













2,173,050

















2,105,597













Stockholders' equity













622,480

















534,289













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





2,795,530













$





2,639,886



























(1)











Total debt consists of the aggregate amounts on the senior unsecured notes, senior secured credit facility, and finance lease obligations.



































H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended









December 31,

























2024





























2024

























As Reported

















Adjustment

















As Adjusted















Gross profit









$





167,601













$





—













$





167,601













Selling, general and administrative expenses













116,996

















(4,394





)







(2)











112,602













Gain on sale of property and equipment, net













(3,216





)













—

















(3,216





)









Income from continuing operations













53,821

















4,394

















58,215













Interest expense













(17,590





)













—

















(17,590





)









Other income, net













1,707

















—

















1,707













Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes













37,938

















4,394

















42,332













Provision for income taxes













5,174

















1,081

















6,255













Net income from continuing operations









$





32,764













$





3,313













$





36,077

























































Net income









$





32,764













$





3,313













$





36,077

























































Basic - Net income per common share



(1)











$





0.90













$





0.09













$





0.99













Diluted - Net income per common share



(1)











$





0.90













$





0.09













$





0.99



























(1)











Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.











(2)











Adjustment relates to transaction expenses incurred.



































H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024





























2024

























As Reported

















Adjustment

















As Adjusted















Gross profit









$





675,200













$





—













$





675,200













Selling, general and administrative expenses













455,554

















(4,394





)







(2)











451,160













Gain on sale of property and equipment, net













(9,665





)













—

















(9,665





)









Income from continuing operations













229,311

















4,394

















233,705













Interest expense













(72,954





)













—

















(72,954





)









Other income, net













6,189

















—

















6,189













Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes













162,546

















4,394

















166,940













Provision for income taxes













39,564

















1,081

















40,645













Net income from continuing operations









$





122,982













$





3,313













$





126,295

























































Net income









$





122,982













$





3,313













$





126,295

























































Basic - Net income per common share



(1)











$





3.39













$





0.09













$





3.48













Diluted - Net income per common share



(1)











$





3.37













$





0.09













$





3.46



























(1)











Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.











(2)











Adjustment relates to transaction expenses incurred.











































Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2023





























2023

























As Reported

















Adjustment

















As Adjusted















Gross profit









$





684,461













$





—













$





684,461













Selling, general and administrative expenses













405,432

















—

















405,432













Impairment of goodwill













5,714

















(5,714





)













—













Gain on sale of property and equipment, net













3,389

















—

















3,389













Income from continuing operations













276,704

















5,714

















282,418













Interest expense













(60,891





)













—

















(60,891





)









Other income, net













7,384

















—

















7,384













Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes













223,197

















5,714

















228,911













Provision for income taxes













53,904

















1,307

















55,211













Net income from continuing operations









$





169,293













$





4,407













$





173,700

























































Net income









$





169,293













$





4,407













$





173,700

























































Basic - Net income per common share



(1)











$





4.69













$





0.12













$





4.81













Diluted - Net income per common share



(1)











$





4.66













$





0.12













$





4.78



























(1)











Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.



































H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(Amounts in thousands)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023







































































Net Income









$





32,764













$





53,524













$





122,982













$





169,293













Interest Expense













17,590

















16,349

















72,954

















60,891













Provision for income taxes













5,174

















12,902

















39,564

















53,904













Depreciation













109,701

















98,330

















423,757

















381,959













Amortization of intangibles













2,597

















1,407

















10,265

















6,455





































































EBITDA









$





167,826













$





182,512













$





669,522













$





672,502





































































Impairment of goodwill













—

















—

















—

















5,714













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense













2,630

















2,722

















11,236

















10,026













Transaction expense













4,394

















—

















4,394

















—





































































Adjusted EBITDA









$





174,850













$





185,234













$





685,152













$





688,242



































H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(Amounts in thousands)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















RENTAL



























































Equipment rentals



(1)











$





282,965













$





280,576













$





1,108,273













$





1,051,632













Rental other













36,460

















36,298

















145,052

















134,520













Total equipment rentals













319,425

















316,874

















1,253,325

















1,186,152







































































RENTAL COST OF SALES



























































Rental depreciation













96,340

















88,876

















375,330

















347,022













Rental expense













42,571

















39,649

















173,994

















156,818













Rental other













36,935

















35,492

















142,434

















128,873













Total rental cost of sales













175,846

















164,017

















691,758

















632,713







































































RENTAL REVENUES GROSS PROFIT



























































Equipment rentals













144,054

















152,051

















558,949

















547,792













Rentals other













(475





)













806

















2,618

















5,647













Total rental revenues gross profit









$





143,579













$





152,857













$





561,567













$





553,439







































































RENTAL REVENUES GROSS MARGIN



























































Equipment rentals













50.9





%













54.2





%













50.4





%













52.1





%









Rentals other













-1.3





%













2.2





%













1.8





%













4.2





%









Total rental revenues gross margin













44.9





%













48.2





%













44.8





%













46.7





%























(1)











Pursuant to SEC Regulation S-X, the Company's equipment rental revenues are aggregated and presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in this press release as a single line item, “Equipment Rentals.” The above table disaggregates the Company's equipment rental revenues for discussion and analysis purposes only.































Contacts:







Leslie S. Magee





Chief Financial Officer





225-298-5261









lmagee@he-equipment.com









Jeffrey L. Chastain





Vice President of Investor Relations





225-952-2308









jchastain@he-equipment.com







