H&E Equipment Services Inc. Q4 Profit Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $32.76 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $53.52 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $319.425 million from $316.874 million last year.

