H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.40, changing hands as low as $44.31 per share. H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEES's low point in its 52 week range is $26.94 per share, with $56.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.21.

