H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.31, changing hands as high as $37.05 per share. H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEES's low point in its 52 week range is $26.12 per share, with $50.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.96.

