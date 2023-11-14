H&E Equipment Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HEES

In trading on Tuesday, shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.05, changing hands as high as $46.59 per share. H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEES's low point in its 52 week range is $32.33 per share, with $56.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.49.

