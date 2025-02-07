H&E Equipment Services Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.275 per Share

H&E Equipment Services declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, payable on February 24, 2025.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. announced on February 7, 2025, that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share, which will be distributed to stockholders on February 24, 2025, to those recorded as of February 18, 2025. Established in 1961, H&E is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the U.S., offering a wide range of equipment and serving various markets across multiple regions. The announcement also includes a caution about forward-looking statements, which may involve risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results. Investors are encouraged to consider these potential factors carefully when evaluating the company’s future outlook.

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) (“H&E”, the “Company”, d/b/a "H&E Rentals") announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on February 7, 2025, to be paid to its stockholders. The Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock to be paid on February 24, 2025, for stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2025.







About H&E Rentals







Founded in 1961, H&E is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company’s fleet is comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies and has branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about H&E’s beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements containing the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “foresee” and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic and geopolitical conditions in North America and elsewhere throughout the globe and construction and industrial activity in the markets where we operate in North America; (2) our ability to forecast trends in our business accurately, and the impact of economic downturns and economic uncertainty on the markets we serve (including as a result of current uncertainty due to inflation and increasing interest rates); (3) the impact of conditions in the global credit and commodity markets and their effect on construction spending and the economy in general; (4) trends in oil and natural gas which could adversely affect the demand for our products and services; (5) our inability to obtain equipment and other supplies for our business from our key suppliers on acceptable terms or at all, as a result of supply chain disruptions, insolvency, financial difficulties, supplier relationships or other factors; (6) increased maintenance and repair costs as our fleet ages and decreases in our equipment’s residual value; (7) risks related to a global pandemic and similar health concerns, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response to the pandemic, material delays and cancellations of construction or infrastructure projects, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business; (8) our indebtedness; (9) risks associated with the expansion of our business and any potential acquisitions we may make, including any related capital expenditures, or our ability to consummate such acquisitions; (10) our ability to integrate any businesses or assets we acquire; (11) competitive pressures; (12) security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, increased adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, failure to protect personal information, compliance with data protection laws and other disruptions in our information technology systems; (13) adverse weather events or natural disasters; (14) risks related to climate change and climate change regulation; (15) compliance with laws and regulations, including those relating to environmental matters, corporate governance matters and tax matters, as well as any future changes to such laws and regulations; (16) our ability to complete any pending transactions, including as contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with United Rentals, Inc., the parties’ ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the cash tender offer and the other conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement; (17) risks associated with substantial costs and management resources required to consummate the cash tender offer and the Merger Agreement; (18) the impact of certain interim covenants that we are subject to under the Merger Agreement, including those that might discourage a potential third-party acquirer; (19) business uncertainties and contractual restrictions we are subject to during the pendency of the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including the cash tender offer and merger, that could disrupt our business and affect our relationships with existing and prospective employees, suppliers and other business partners; (20) risks associated with failure to consummate the cash tender offer and merger; and (21) other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Investors, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. These statements are based on the current beliefs and assumptions of H&E’s management, which in turn are based on currently available information and important, underlying assumptions. Investors, potential investors, security holders and other readers are urged to consider the above-mentioned factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.







Contacts:







Leslie S. Magee





Chief Financial Officer





225-298-5261







lmagee@he-equipment.com







Jeffrey L. Chastain





Vice President of Investor Relations





225-952-2308







jchastain@he-equipment.com





