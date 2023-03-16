H&E Equipment (HEES) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

H&E Equipment (HEES) closed the most recent trading day at $44.27, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.76% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction and industrial equipment service provider had lost 11.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from H&E Equipment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, H&E Equipment is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $304.03 million, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.

HEES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.84% and +9.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% higher within the past month. H&E Equipment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, H&E Equipment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.55, which means H&E Equipment is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, HEES's PEG ratio is currently 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HEES's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HEES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

