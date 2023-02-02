H&E Equipment (HEES) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

H&E Equipment (HEES) closed the most recent trading day at $51, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and industrial equipment service provider had gained 13.14% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from H&E Equipment as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 71.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $327.31 million, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher within the past month. H&E Equipment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, H&E Equipment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.8.

Also, we should mention that HEES has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HEES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

