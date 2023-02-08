H&E Equipment (HEES) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, H&E Equipment (HEES) closed at $50.85, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction and industrial equipment service provider had gained 4.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.63% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from H&E Equipment as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 71.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $327.31 million, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher within the past month. H&E Equipment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note H&E Equipment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.6, which means H&E Equipment is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that HEES has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HEES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

