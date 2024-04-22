H&E Equipment (HEES) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

H&E Equipment (HEES) ended the recent trading session at $57.83, demonstrating a -0.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.87%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.11%.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider's stock has dropped by 7.89% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of H&E Equipment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.73, reflecting a 2.82% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $347.83 million, reflecting a 7.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.02 per share and a revenue of $1.59 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.02% and +8.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. H&E Equipment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that H&E Equipment has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.41.

We can additionally observe that HEES currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

