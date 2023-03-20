H&E Equipment (HEES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

H&E Equipment (HEES) closed the most recent trading day at $42.43, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and industrial equipment service provider had lost 18.56% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 9.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from H&E Equipment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $304.03 million, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.84% and +9.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.75% higher. H&E Equipment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, H&E Equipment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.11, which means H&E Equipment is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that HEES currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

