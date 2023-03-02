H&E Equipment (HEES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

H&E Equipment (HEES) closed the most recent trading day at $55.19, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction and industrial equipment service provider had gained 6.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from H&E Equipment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, H&E Equipment is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $304.03 million, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.84% and +9.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% higher. H&E Equipment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, H&E Equipment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.77, which means H&E Equipment is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HEES currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.