H&E Equipment (HEES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, H&E Equipment (HEES) closed at $49.45, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction and industrial equipment service provider had gained 9.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 3.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.

H&E Equipment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, H&E Equipment is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $327.31 million, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher within the past month. H&E Equipment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, H&E Equipment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.62, so we one might conclude that H&E Equipment is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that HEES has a PEG ratio of 0.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

