H&E Equipment (HEES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

H&E Equipment (HEES) closed the most recent trading day at $45.90, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and industrial equipment service provider had gained 1.56% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from H&E Equipment as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect H&E Equipment to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $327.31 million, up 16.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.72% higher. H&E Equipment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, H&E Equipment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.83, which means H&E Equipment is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that HEES currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HEES's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

