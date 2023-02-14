H&E Equipment (HEES) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

H&E Equipment (HEES) closed at $49.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction and industrial equipment service provider had gained 6.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from H&E Equipment as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 71.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $327.31 million, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.22% higher. H&E Equipment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note H&E Equipment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.43.

It is also worth noting that HEES currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HEES's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HEES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.