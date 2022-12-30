H&E Equipment (HEES) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

H&E Equipment (HEES) closed at $45.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and industrial equipment service provider had gained 8.34% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from H&E Equipment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, H&E Equipment is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $327.31 million, up 16.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.18% and +5.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. H&E Equipment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note H&E Equipment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.69.

It is also worth noting that HEES currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HEES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

