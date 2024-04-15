H&E Equipment (HEES) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, H&E Equipment (HEES) reached $61.18, with a -1.31% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider's shares have seen an increase of 6.97% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of H&E Equipment in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.73, reflecting a 2.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $347.83 million, indicating a 7.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.02 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion, which would represent changes of +5.02% and +8.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for H&E Equipment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, H&E Equipment possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, H&E Equipment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.78 for its industry.

We can also see that HEES currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

