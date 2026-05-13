HDV vs. VIG: High Income Now or Growing Income Later?

Key Points

iShares Core High Dividend ETF provides nearly double the dividend yield of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF for a slightly higher expense ratio.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF maintains a broader portfolio of stocks while iShares Core High Dividend ETF concentrates on fewer holdings.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF has demonstrated lower price volatility and a shallower maximum drawdown over the last five years.

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The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT:HDV) targets high current income through energy and defensive stocks, while the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT:VIG) emphasizes dividend growth through technology and financials.

Investors seeking equity income often choose between immediate yield and long-term dividend growth. These two funds represent these distinct philosophies. While both focus on established U.S. companies, their sector tilts and selection criteria result in different risk profiles and income streams for a diversified portfolio. This comparison explores how their holdings and costs may impact long-term returns.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VIG HDV Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.04% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of May 12, 2026) 18% 22% Dividend yield 1.50% 2.90% Beta 0.82 0.54 AUM $117.1 billion $13.3 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund is the more affordable option with a 0.04% expense ratio, though the iShares fund remains highly competitive at 0.08%. For income-focused investors, the iShares fund offers a significantly higher payout with a 2.90% dividend yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VIG HDV Max drawdown (5 yr) (20.40%) (15.40%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,654 $1,659

What's inside

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT:HDV) focuses on a concentrated basket of around 75 holdings. Its portfolio leans into defensive and cyclical sectors, with consumer defensive at 24%, energy at 22%, and healthcare at 16%. Its largest positions include Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at 8.33%, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) at 6.26%, and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 5.58%. This iShares fund was launched in 2011 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.79 per share.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT:VIG) tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, resulting in a broader portfolio of around 340 holdings. It features a sector mix led by technology at 23%, financial services at 20%, and healthcare at 18%. Top positions include Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) at 4.04%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 4.00%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 3.78%. This Vanguard fund was launched in 2006 and paid $3.45 per share over the trailing 12 months.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

These two funds ask a fundamental question every dividend investor eventually faces: Do you want more income now, or more income later? HDV answers with a concentrated portfolio of roughly 75 high-yielding stocks selected through a Morningstar quality screen that filters for financial health. The result is a yield nearly double VIG's, translating to roughly $140 more in annual income per $10,000 invested.

VIG takes the longer view. It requires 10 consecutive years of dividend growth before a company qualifies, which is why Microsoft, Broadcom, and JPMorgan anchor the portfolio rather than Exxon and Chevron. That growth orientation has delivered stronger total returns over the past decade, but with a yield that income-focused investors may find underwhelming.

Both funds are genuinely low-cost, making the fee difference almost irrelevant. The real choice is timing. HDV suits investors who need income their portfolio generates right now. VIG is built for those who want dividends that compound and grow alongside them over time.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Broadcom, Chevron, Microsoft, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.