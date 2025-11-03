HDV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.36, changing hands as low as $118.19 per share. iShares Core High Dividend shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDV's low point in its 52 week range is $106.005 per share, with $124.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.99.

