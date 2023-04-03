HDV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.88, changing hands as high as $103.07 per share. iShares Core High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDV's low point in its 52 week range is $91.24 per share, with $110.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.