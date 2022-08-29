HDV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the HDV ETF (Symbol: HDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.11, changing hands as low as $102.64 per share. HDV shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDV's low point in its 52 week range is $93.48 per share, with $110.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.80.

