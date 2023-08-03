HDSN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hudson Technologies Inc (Symbol: HDSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.44, changing hands as high as $10.98 per share. Hudson Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 26.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.62 per share, with $12.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.92.

