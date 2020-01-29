HDS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (Symbol: HDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.41, changing hands as high as $40.80 per share. HD Supply Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.99 per share, with $47.1301 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.61.

