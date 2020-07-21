HDS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (Symbol: HDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.92, changing hands as high as $36.83 per share. HD Supply Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.69 per share, with $43.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.35.

