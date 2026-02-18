HDLMY vs. ROAD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Building Products - Miscellaneous sector have probably already heard of Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR (HDLMY) and Construction Partners (ROAD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Both Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR and Construction Partners have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HDLMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.53, while ROAD has a forward P/E of 47.68. We also note that HDLMY has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ROAD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26.

Another notable valuation metric for HDLMY is its P/B ratio of 2.1. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ROAD has a P/B of 7.8.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HDLMY's Value grade of B and ROAD's Value grade of D.

Both HDLMY and ROAD are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that HDLMY is the superior value option right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR (HDLMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.