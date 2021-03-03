HDFC to issue up to Rs50bn two-year bonds at 5.30%

Adds final amount, bidding and arranger details

MUMBAI, Mar 1 (IFR) - Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise up to Rs50bn (US$684m) from two-year bonds at 5.30%, according to market sources.

It is targeting Rs20bn plus a greenshoe of Rs30bn. Crisil and Icra have assigned a AAA rating to the bonds.

The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the NSE's electronic bidding platform on March 5 2021 from 10:30am to 11:30am India time.

ICICI Bank is the arranger for the deal.

In January, the non-banking financial company raised Rs50bn from 10-year bonds at 6.83%.

HDFC is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

