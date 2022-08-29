HDFC to issue near 1-year CP - traders

India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise funds through commercial papers maturing in one year, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The housing finance company will offer a yield of 6.94% on the issue and has received commitments worth around 6.50 billion Indian rupees ($81.32 million), the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.

($1 = 79.9290 Indian rupees)

