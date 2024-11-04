News & Insights

HDFC Bank’s Subsidiary HDBFS Files for IPO Launch

November 04, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Hdfc Bank (HDB) has released an update.

HDB Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with Indian regulatory authorities as it prepares for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares. The offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹25,000 million and an offer for sale by existing shareholders worth ₹10,000 million, pending necessary approvals and market conditions. This move marks a significant step for HDBFS towards tapping into capital markets and expanding its financial footprint.

