HDFC Bank’s Subsidiary HDBFS Files for IPO Launch

HDB Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with Indian regulatory authorities as it prepares for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares. The offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹25,000 million and an offer for sale by existing shareholders worth ₹10,000 million, pending necessary approvals and market conditions. This move marks a significant step for HDBFS towards tapping into capital markets and expanding its financial footprint.

