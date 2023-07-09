News & Insights

HDFC Bank to sell 2% stake in NSDL IPO

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

July 09, 2023 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, July 9 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank HDBK.NS will sell a 2% stake in the initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository (NSDL), the lender informed exchanges on Sunday.

The lender holds a 8.95% stake in NSDL, which handles most of the securities held and settled in dematerialised form in the Indian capital market.

In its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated July 7, the depository said the IPO will see sales of 57.3 million shares by its six shareholders.

IDBI Bank IDBI.NS will sell up to 22.2 million shares, while National Stock Exchange will sell 18 million shares it owns in the depository.

Union Bank of India UNBK.NS will sell 5.62 million shares, and State Bank of IndiaSBI.NS, and Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will sell 4 million and 3.4 million shares, respectively. The sixth shareholder participating in the IPO is HDFC Bank.

