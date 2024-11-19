News & Insights

Stocks

HDFC Bank Strengthens Board with New Director Appointment

November 19, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hdfc Bank (HDB) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

HDFC Bank has appointed Mr. Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan as an Additional Independent Director on its Board for a three-year term, pending shareholder approval. Keshavan, currently the Executive Vice President and CIO at Voya Financial, brings a wealth of global experience in business and technology, particularly in the financial sector. This strategic move is expected to enhance HDFC Bank’s leadership team with Keshavan’s expertise in digital transformation and risk management.

For further insights into HDB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HDB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.