HDFC Bank Sells Majority Stake in HDFC Edu

October 21, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

Hdfc Bank (HDB) has released an update.

HDFC Bank has completed the sale of a 91% stake in its subsidiary, HDFC Education and Development Services, to Vama Sundari Investments for Rs. 174.72 crore, marking a significant move in its strategic portfolio management. This transaction was conducted at arm’s length and was necessitated by directives from the Reserve Bank of India related to a broader amalgamation scheme. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects HDFC Bank’s ongoing efforts to comply with regulatory requirements and optimize its business structure.

