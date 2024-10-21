HDFC Bank Sells Majority Stake in HDFC Edu

Hdfc Bank (HDB) has released an update.

HDFC Bank has completed the sale of a 91% stake in its subsidiary, HDFC Education and Development Services, to Vama Sundari Investments for Rs. 174.72 crore, marking a significant move in its strategic portfolio management. This transaction was conducted at arm’s length and was necessitated by directives from the Reserve Bank of India related to a broader amalgamation scheme. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects HDFC Bank’s ongoing efforts to comply with regulatory requirements and optimize its business structure.

