HDFC Bank says merged loan book with HDFC at $273.8 bln as of June end

July 04, 2023 — 10:55 pm EDT

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank HDBK.NS on Wednesday said that its merged loan book with Housing Development Finance Corporation HDFC.NS stood at 22.45 trillion rupees ($273.77 billion) as at the end of the June quarter.

HDFC Bank merged with HDFC on July 1.

($1 = 82.0020 Indian rupees)

