HDFC Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt (HDB) Price Target Increased by 24.82% to 38.90

The average one-year price target for HDFC Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HDB) has been revised to $38.90 / share. This is an increase of 24.82% from the prior estimate of $31.17 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.61 to a high of $53.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.35% from the latest reported closing price of $27.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in HDFC Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 275 owner(s) or 29.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDB is 0.62%, an increase of 28.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.60% to 659,949K shares. The put/call ratio of HDB is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 52,963K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,185K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 39,898K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,446K shares , representing an increase of 23.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 82.90% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 26,265K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,221K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 25,188K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,079K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 19.32% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 23,313K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,465K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 46.84% over the last quarter.

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