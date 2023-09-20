News & Insights

HDFC Bank down as lender flags hit to key ratios post merger

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

September 20, 2023 — 12:36 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shares of HDFC Bank HDBK.NS fell 3% on Wednesday, dragging the benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEIafter the country's top private lender said its newly completed merger with HDFC Ltd would hit some key financial metrics.

The bank has said it expects some "pressure" on its net interest margins (NIM) and forecast a rise in non-performing assets (NPA), according to analyst reports following a meet with HDFC Bank's management held early in the week.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS is expected to report its first consolidated earnings next month, though a date has not been announced yet. The two companies merged effective July 1, creating a $40 billion behemoth.

About 11.6 million shares changed hands in early trade against a 30-day average of 21.1 million.

HDFC Bank shares are down 3% so far this year, underperforming 6% gains in the bank index .NSEBANK and 11% gains in the Nifty index.

