HDFC Bank (BSE:500180) Price Target Decreased by 49.77% to 1,162.83

The average one-year price target for HDFC Bank (BSE:500180) has been revised to ₹ 1,162.83 / share. This is a decrease of 49.77% from the prior estimate of ₹ 2,314.93 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,010.61 to a high of ₹ 1,459.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.58% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 1,924.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in HDFC Bank. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500180 is 2.27%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 105,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 46,247K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,326K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500180 by 2.96% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 11,077K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,657K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500180 by 1.08% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 9,931K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,158K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500180 by 1.62% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 5,891K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500180 by 2.53% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 5,127K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500180 by 10.19% over the last quarter.

