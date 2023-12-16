HDFC Bank - ADR (HDB) Price Target Increased by 9.01% to 71.64

The average one-year price target for HDFC Bank - ADR (NYSE:HDB) has been revised to 71.64 / share. This is an increase of 9.01% from the prior estimate of 65.71 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.10 to a high of 75.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from the latest reported closing price of 66.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in HDFC Bank - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDB is 0.87%, a decrease of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 357,020K shares. The put/call ratio of HDB is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,391K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,630K shares, representing a decrease of 45.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 40.84% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 12,268K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,062K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 52.93% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 10,116K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,312K shares, representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,560K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares, representing an increase of 64.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 157.88% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,772K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,361K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 83.29% over the last quarter.

HDFC Bank Background Information

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India.

