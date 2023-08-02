HDFC Bank - ADR (HDB) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 74.38

The average one-year price target for HDFC Bank - ADR (NYSE:HDB) has been revised to 74.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 70.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.18 to a high of 79.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.93% from the latest reported closing price of 68.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in HDFC Bank - ADR. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDB is 0.94%, a decrease of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 362,280K shares. The put/call ratio of HDB is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,128K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,413K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 10.76% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 20,759K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,072K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 8.42% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 11,311K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,740K shares, representing a decrease of 12.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 53.09% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 10,300K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,297K shares, representing a decrease of 29.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 10,165K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,645K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDB by 80.01% over the last quarter.

HDFC Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India.

