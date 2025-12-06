HDFC Asset Management Company (BSE:541729) Price Target Decreased by 49.86% to 3,056.56

The average one-year price target for HDFC Asset Management Company (BSE:541729) has been revised to ₹ 3,056.56 / share. This is a decrease of 49.86% from the prior estimate of ₹ 6,095.54 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 2,322.15 to a high of ₹ 3,692.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.57% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 4,467.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in HDFC Asset Management Company. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 541729 is 0.32%, an increase of 16.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.22% to 14,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,279K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 1,497K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,426K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 541729 by 14.95% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,301K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 541729 by 10.67% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 858K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 541729 by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.