HDC HOLDINGS CO. (KOSE:012630) Price Target Increased by 18.52% to 32,640.00

The average one-year price target for HDC HOLDINGS CO. (KOSE:012630) has been revised to ₩32,640.00 / share. This is an increase of 18.52% from the prior estimate of ₩27,540.00 dated May 31, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩32,320.00 to a high of ₩33,600.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.36% from the latest reported closing price of ₩18,300.00 / share.

HDC HOLDINGS CO. Maintains 1.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.91%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in HDC HOLDINGS CO.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 012630 is 0.04%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 1,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 374K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 012630 by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 243K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 177K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 130K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 012630 by 83.99% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 012630 by 18.47% over the last quarter.

