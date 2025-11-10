HDB or CMWAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with HDFC Bank (HDB) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (CMWAY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

HDFC Bank has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that HDB has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HDB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.24, while CMWAY has a forward P/E of 28.21. We also note that HDB has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CMWAY currently has a PEG ratio of 9.97.

Another notable valuation metric for HDB is its P/B ratio of 2.81. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CMWAY has a P/B of 3.78.

These metrics, and several others, help HDB earn a Value grade of B, while CMWAY has been given a Value grade of D.

HDB sticks out from CMWAY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HDB is the better option right now.

