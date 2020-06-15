HDB offers S$ 10yr bond at 1.265%

SINGAPORE, June 16 (IFR) - Singapore’s Housing and Development Board, rated Aaa by Moody’s, is marketing Singapore dollar 10-year notes at price guidance of 1.265%.

The public housing agency aims to raise S$500m (US$359m) with an option to upsize.

DBS and UOB won the mandate to be joint lead managers and bookrunners after bids were submitted yesterday. The partnership was heard to have bid at a spread of 32bp over 10-year Singapore dollar SOR, currently bid at 0.95%.

HDB last sold S$600m of 10-year notes in July last year at 2.27% with a spread of around 34bp over SOR. Its last foray was in February when it raised S$700m in 1.76% seven-year notes.

Proceeds will be used to fund public housing programmes, working capital needs and debt refinancing.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)

