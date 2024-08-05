HDB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of HDFC Bank Ltd (Symbol: HDB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.86, changing hands as low as $57.68 per share. HDFC Bank Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDB's low point in its 52 week range is $52.16 per share, with $67.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.41.

