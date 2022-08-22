HDB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of HDFC Bank Ltd (Symbol: HDB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.08, changing hands as low as $61.67 per share. HDFC Bank Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDB's low point in its 52 week range is $50.61 per share, with $79.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.16.

