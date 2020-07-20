HDB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of HDFC Bank Ltd (Symbol: HDB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.67, changing hands as high as $51.82 per share. HDFC Bank Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.50 per share, with $65.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.