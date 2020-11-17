HDB eyes bond plan with Triple A from Fitch

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (IFR) - Housing and Development Board is expected to make its last bond offering this year after it earned a Triple A rating from Fitch and updated its S$32bn (US$23.8bn) multi-currency MTN programme.

Under the programme, also rated AAA by Fitch, HDB can issue bonds in various tenors and currencies and structures. Citigroup is sole arranger for the programme.

The Singaporean public housing agency typically asks banks to bid on a specific tenor for a targeted size. It has raised S$2.3bn to date this year in tenors of five, seven and 10 years, the last deal being a S$800m five-year transaction priced in September at a very tight 0.69% with a spread of 13bp over Singapore dollar SOR.

Fitch’s rating reflects its confidence in the robust government support for HDB, which provides affordable housing for some 80% of Singapore's population. HDB, which is also rated AAA by Moody’s, has a total outstanding S$26bn of bonds as of end-October to fund the rollout of public housing projects.

