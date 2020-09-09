Markets
HD Supply Q2 Adj. EBITDA Declines; Sales Down 4.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) reported second quarter adjusted net income per share of $0.83, compared to $0.79, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.73, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.5 percent, to $238 million.

Second quarter net sales were $1.55 billion, a decrease of 4.4 percent from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.55 billion, for the quarter.

As of August 2, 2020, the company's combined liquidity of $995 million was comprised of $71 million in cash and cash equivalents and $924 million of additional available borrowings under HD Supply, Inc.'s senior asset-based lending facility.

